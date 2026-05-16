KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter after getting trapped under a vehicle that rolled down an embankment in Kingston on Saturday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a young man who became trapped under his car determined the teen had suffered lower-body injuries after the car rolled down an embankment and onto him, according to the Kingston Fire Department.

The severity of the incident required a MedFlight medical helicopter to respond and land at the nearest landing zone, which was the Silver Lake Regional High School’s Lake Street field. At the time, a Silver Lake Lacrosse game was underway and approximately 200 individuals were present.

The first arriving police officer asked the field to be cleared and enlisted the help of several athletes to assist in clearing small athletics-based debris that could cause an obstruction for the helicopter.

In a statement, Kingston fire officials said, “We would like to thank the athletes and the crowd for quickly obeying the requests and their willingness to assist. This led to the seamless landing and patient hand-off, resulting in the patient being transported direct to some of the greatest trauma care available within Boston.”

The teen is currently listed ins table condition.

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