DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old has been shot outside the the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester, according to Boston Police.

This is an ongoing and active scene.

This is the same school where a teen was stabbed last month. A 17-year-old boy from Randolph was arrested for the stabbing.

