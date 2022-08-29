BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenage suspect charged in a hit-and-run in Yarmouth that sent an 8-year-old to the hospital appeared in court Monday.

Court documents showed Jakob Gifford, 18, of Marstons Mills, was interviewed over the weekend by police detectives regarding the Aug. 20 hit-and-run. The documents detailed how Gifford reportedly admitted to detectives he was behind the wheel and was responsible for the accident.

He appeared at a courthouse in Barnstable Monday morning, where he was taken into custody during proceedings until bail was posted.

Gifford offered no comment as he and his family left court after pleading “not guilty.”

Charges for Gifford include leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident causing personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding.

According to investigators, Gifford apparently went to work at a Yarmouth towing company shortly after the incident, and sold the Mercedes-Benz SUV he was driving hours after the crash, which seriously injured an 8-year-old on a scooter.

The child, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, suffered a serious arm injury and needed to be airlifted to a hospital in Boston for surgery.

The victim has been released from the hospital but will require more medical procedures in the future.

Gifford was able to post the $2,500 cash bail set by a judge on Monday and was released after surrendering his driver’s license.

