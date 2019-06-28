ISTANBUL (WHDH) — Harrowing security camera video captured a teenager catching a toddler after she fell from an Istanbul building.

Two-year-old Dora Muhammed, a Syrian national, fell from a second-floor open window last Thursday, according to Turkey’s private Demiroren News Agency.

She was caught by 17-year-old Feuzi Zabaat who worked nearby and noticed she was about to fall.

“I was walking down the road when I saw a 2-year-old girl hanging from a window,” Zabaat said in Arabic. “I walked closer to her and as she fell, I held on to her.”

Dora’s father, Yusuf Muhammed, reportedly gave Zabaat a 200 Turkish Lira (35 US Dollars) reward for saving his daughter’s life.

