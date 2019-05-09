TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A drug investigation in Tewksbury led to the arrests of three suspects and the seizure of 14 grams of fentanyl, police said.

Detectives began looking into alleged drug distribution in the area and witnessed a series of transactions over a period of time involving 23-year-old Anibal Garcia-Feliz, of Lawrence, 20-year-old Isabelle Duran, of Methuen, and 22-year-old Victor Ramos, of Lawrence, according to police.

A meeting was arranged in the area of Shawsheen Street and Memorial Drive on Tuesday, where officers conducted a motor vehicle stop and placed the three suspects into custody.

Garcia-Feliz was charged with two counts of distribution of a Class A drug (fentanyl), possession to distribute a Class A drug (fentanyl), conspiracy to violate a drug law, and an outstanding warrant for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

Duran and Ramos were also charged with distribution of a Class A drug (fentanyl) and possession to distribute a Class A drug (fentanyl), and conspiracy to violate drug law, to wit trafficking a class a substance (fentanyl).

All three suspects are scheduled to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)