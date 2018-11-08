Tewksbury man accused of using vehicle to tear up lawns near elementary school

A 19-year-old man is facing vandalism charges after police say he used a car to tear up lawns in Tewksbury, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Heath Brook Elementary School and Joanna Drive about 12:30 a.m. Sunday spoke with witnesses who said they had just seen a driver “tearing up the lawns, streets, and parking lot,” according to Tewksbury Police Chief Timothy B. Sheehan.

Photos of the damage provided by police show tire tracks in the shape of a circle and a car splattered with mud.

After an investigation, Matthew Merrick, of Tewksbury, was arrested on two counts of vandalizing property and one count of being a person under the age of 21 in possession of alcohol. He was arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.