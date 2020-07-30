Tewksbury police searching for suspect accused of breaking into home, stealing cash

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a home and stealing cash Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering in progress at a home on Apache Way around 1:50 p.m. spoke with the homeowner who said that about 20 minutes before they called police, they were awoken by a man standing inside their bedroom, according to the department.

The homeowner told police they asked the suspect, “Who are you?” He responded, “Sorry, cleaning company,” and abruptly left the residence. It was later discovered that an amount of cash had been taken from the home.

The suspect is described as tall and was wearing a pink shirt and mask at the time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 978-851-9175.

