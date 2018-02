COLLEGE STATION, TX (WHDH) — A Texas A&M International University student won a big prize after sinking four shots.

The senior won $25,000 after making a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot.

He made all four baskets within 25 seconds.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)