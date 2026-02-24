NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford fire truck became wedged between a snowbank and other cars on Ruth Street on Tuesday.

“They went right into the snowbank,” Jake, of New Bedford, said. “They tried to back out, they hit this vehicle right here.”

SKY 7 HD was above the scene as crews worked for more than two hours to free it.

“I mean, the city should’ve been on top of it instead of leaving the snow there in the middle of the street,” Jake said.

Snow-covered streets were common all over the city.

“It’s been crazy,” Sue Dasilva, of New Bedford, said. “As you can see, we’re stranded here until the plows come through.”

Snow Street lived up to its name, as neighbors helped one another dig out from more than 30 inches of snow.

“I say thank god for snowblowers,” Dasilva said.

“This is definitely not for the lighthearted,” Kelsey Simpson, of New Bedford, said. “There’s a lot happening.”

Utility crews were hard at work, too. People say high winds knocked out their power at the start of the storm.

“These trees were going, you know, back-and-forth,” Rick Hopps, of Dartmouth, said. “There’s a tree down in their yard. There are two trees down the road.”

While a few are waiting for the lights to come back on, others aren’t waiting for the city to plow.

“A lot of neighbors have plowed their way out of the street,” DaSilva said.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)