DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - It was quite a surprise for Ron Meltzer when he arrived at his home in Dracut.

Meltzer said he was at work Sunday morning when he got a frantic call from his wife, saying, “You have to come home now,” he recalled. “A big tree fell on the house.”

Meltzer’s wife heard a loud bang and felt the house shake. A tree branch pierced the roof of a spare bedroom. Meltzer said there was also damage to his daughter’s closet.

“You can see the roof over there, and you can see the branch that came down here,” Meltzer said.

Meltzer said there’s no doubt the weekend’s storm played a part.

“There’s a little creek that runs along here. And you can see where the trunk is. And I believe it was because it was so soaked. And that’s why it toppled and took the other tree along with it.”

Despite the damage, Meltzer is staying positive.

“This is just tangible property,” he said. “It can be repaired or replaced. Just thank God nobody got hurt.”

Nobody was injured in the incident.

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