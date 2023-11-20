BOSTON (WHDH) - Whether traveling by air, road, or rail, travelers should be prepared for delays and big crowds during what could be a record Thanksgiving travel season.

Airports are expected to be packed, with AAA predicting about 4.7 million Americans will board flights for the holiday. AAA also predicting that some 49 million Americans will be driving to their destination this Turkey Day.

TSA will be adding additional staff to handle the rush at airports nationwide.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest holiday travel updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)