CARLISLE, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s not every day you look up and see a black bear on the roof of your house. But that wasn’t the case for one Carlisle homeowner.

“Certainly the bear on the roof is unusual,” Dave Wattles said, Black Bear Biologist.

The homeowner, who chose not to share his name, said he woke up and heard footsteps above him Monday morning. The bear climbed a tree and got up on the roof.

He walked outside and was face to face with the bear, who was skittish and went right back down the tree. Police were called, but the bear left before they arrived.

Wildlife experts said from the looks of it, the bear was about a year old.

“The bear behaved the way we would want, where it ran off when it encountered the person, so it’s showing appropriate fear of people,” Wattles said.

Lois Whitney lives nearby and said she’s also seen a bear on her property.

“It came across our front yard,” she said. “Nature does its things, we welcome it, and we enjoy it, and we are lucky to have it.”

Wattles said black bears aren’t typically aggressive toward humans, but encounters like this are a reminder that bears are wild animals and should be given space.

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