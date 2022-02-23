FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Patriots superfan got some team support on Wednesday when the team invited her to visit Gillette Stadium.

Connecticut native Kara Doolittle took a private tour of the stadium complete with a meet and greet with some players and team owner, Bob Kraft.

“I just wanna lay right here and never, ever leave,” she said stepping out onto the famed field.

When running back Damian Harris asked Doolittle how she was doing, she replied: “Today is the best day of my life. So, yes, there’s nothing that’s gonna beat today, never. For as long as I live. Never, ever, ever, ever, ever.”

Doolittle is currently battling breast cancer and her story caught the Pats’ attention after she tweeted at Brandon Bolden to let him know that she was taking strength from his own victory.

She said her father is responsible for her lifelong love of the team.

“He’s the reason I’m a Pats fan,” she said standing over the Lombardi trophies that stand in the Hall of Fame. “And he would- this would make his dreams come true. This made my dreams come true.”

Doolittle said the best part of her day was meeting the man behind the Patriots — Bob Kraft. The pair held hands as they took in some major Super Bowl memorabilia.

“I thought it was a hologram of Bob Graft because I couldn’t believe I was actually seeing him in person,” she said.

Though the day felt a little too good to be true, Doolittle said she is not surprised how well she was treated by the team she loves.

“I know I’m here because I have cancer, but I know that’s not the reason for the hospitality and the treatment,” she said. “I know that the Patriots organization wants everybody to feel like family and that’s why I’m such a fan and will be a fan for the rest of my life.”

The Patriots did not let Doolittle walk away empty-handed, they gifted her with a special hat and swag bag.

