BOSTON (WHDH) - The Carter School took home Boston Public Schools’ $100,000 “School on the Move” prize.

The announcement was made at Fenway Park and celebrates a school that’s making real strides in improving students’ outcomes.

“I think it all comes down to our community, our students, our staff, and the work that they’re doing every day to really focus on every student as an individual and what they need to access their education,” Mark O’Connor, the school’s principal, said.

The Carter School serves 60 students with significant cognitive disabilities and complex medical needs.

Administrators said the money would go toward equipment, programs, and better resources.

“We’ve been working so hard,” Kimberly Kulasekaran, school assistant principal, said. “Mark and I have been colleagues for almost 20 years and just working tirelessly with so many educators in our community, really showing what our students can do.”

The Boston-based non-profit Ed-Vestors awards the 21st annual prize. They recognize city schools that find ways to improve learning and help students succeed.

Three schools were in the running this year, including the Dante Alighieri Montessori School in East Boston, the Carter School in the South End, and New Mission High School in Hyde Park. The other two schools didn’t leave empty-handed; each received $10,000.

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