BOSTON (WHDH) - Millions have read her books, but we are now learning her real identity!

Freida McFadden, author of “The Housemaid,” shared that her real name is Sara Cohen, and she’s a brain doctor from the Boston area.

Cohen said she wanted to keep her identity a secret so that it wouldn’t interfere with her day job.

Cohen wore a wig and glasses to keep appearances up, though she said he does in fact need her glasses to see.

“The Housemaid” was made into a movie and was released last year. The thriller stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)