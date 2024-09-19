LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Correction confirmed two officers were stabbed multiple times by inmates at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster Wednesday night and three other officers were hurt while trying to break up the fight.

While 7News is still working to learn the extent of their injuries, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union described one officer’s wounds as “very serious to the head and the back”.

A similar attack happened at Souza-Baranowski in May 2023.

Dennis Martin, president of the correction officers union, had a direct message to the Department of Correction:

“The message has been clear for the last two years,” he said. “We’ve asked you to work with us, we’ve asked you to keep these prisons safe. These are all reasonable asks and we’re hoping that this is the last straw, that they come forward with a comprehensive plan to make this prison safe.”

Martin said the union has been calling on the DOC for years to address threats to officer safety.

Speaking outside the correctional center Wednesday, Martin said the incident was preventable.

“This wasn’t a random act,” Martin said. “This was an attempted murder on a correction officer. That’s what we’re upset about. That’s what we’re furious about.”

“This is unacceptable,” Martin continued. “Things have to change. These people have to be held accountable for this.”

Souza-Baranowski is a maximum security state prison.

In addition to mounted security cameras, investigators are expected to review body worn cameras from correction officers as they examine what happened in this incident.

