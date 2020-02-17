MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A lost dog found roaming the streets of Malden got the opportunity to become a police K-9 for a day.

Officer Amanda Yanovitch was patrolling the city Sunday when she noticed the pup.

She let the dog ride in the front passenger’s seat, where it could keep an eye on the neighborhoods.

“You have the right to remain cute🐾 Anything u bark or woof may be used against you in a Puppy place. You have the right to be found when you are lost and returned home safely,” the Malden Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The dog was safely reunited with its owner.

