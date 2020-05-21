These are the 25 Mass. communities with the most coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits or none at all, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with hundreds or thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 750 cases and 10 places with more than 1,500. Brockton and Lynn have more than 3,000 cases. Worcester has topped 4,000. Boston has the most cases in the Bay State with more than 12,600.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

Boston – 12,629 Worcester – 4,299 Brockton – 3,773 Lynn – 3,117 Lawrence – 2,681 Chelsea – 2,598 Lowell – 2,457 Springfield – 2,186 New Bedford – 1,583 Revere – 1,506 Everett – 1,474 Framingham – 1,493 Waltham – 1,071 Haverhill – 1,066 Malden – 1,053 Fall River – 1,051 Quincy – 1,019 Medford – 922 Cambridge – 889 Peabody – 877 Randolph – 864 Taunton – 854 Somerville – 799 Holyoke – 764 Braintree – 754

