These are the 25 Mass. communities with the most coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits or none at all, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with hundreds or thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.
On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.
There are 25 communities with at least 750 cases and 10 places with more than 1,500. Brockton and Lynn have more than 3,000 cases. Worcester has topped 4,000. Boston has the most cases in the Bay State with more than 12,600.
Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.
Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:
- Boston – 12,629
- Worcester – 4,299
- Brockton – 3,773
- Lynn – 3,117
- Lawrence – 2,681
- Chelsea – 2,598
- Lowell – 2,457
- Springfield – 2,186
- New Bedford – 1,583
- Revere – 1,506
- Everett – 1,474
- Framingham – 1,493
- Waltham – 1,071
- Haverhill – 1,066
- Malden – 1,053
- Fall River – 1,051
- Quincy – 1,019
- Medford – 922
- Cambridge – 889
- Peabody – 877
- Randolph – 864
- Taunton – 854
- Somerville – 799
- Holyoke – 764
- Braintree – 754
