(WHDH) — Officials are urging people to refrain from dumping their pet goldfish in ponds and lakes because they can have a negative impact on the ecosystem.

Gigantic goldfish were recently pulled from a Keller Lake in Burnsville, Minnesota, photos shared by government officials showed.

“Please don’t release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes. They grow bigger than you think!” officials wrote in the post. “Large groups of goldfish have been observed in recent years on the lake. At high populations, goldfish can contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants.”

The goldfish were caught as part of a survey that was conducted to assess populations of invasive goldfish in the lake.

“Instead of releasing your pet goldfish in a local lake or pond, please consider other options for finding them a new home like asking a responsible friend or neighbor to care for it,” officials added.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)