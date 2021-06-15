DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - The mother of a former Dracut high school student shot and killed last year is calling for the school to replace this year’s yearbooks after they contained messages of support for her son’s alleged killer.

Adrian Kimborowicz, 20, was shot and killed in Lowell last October and classmate Christian Lemay, 18, is facing charges of armed assault to murder in Kimborowicz’ death. Lemay is known as “Mello,” and students’ messages of “Free Mello” printed in the Dracut yearbook horrified Heidi Kimborowicz, Adrian’s mother.

“I felt numb, I felt like the ground came out from under me,” Kimborowicz said. “What I’d really like to see happen is for all the yearbooks to be reprinted.”

School officials did not immediately respond for comment. Family and friends protested outside the school Tuesday, and Kimborowicz said she wants a different response from the school.

“I got an e-mail that wasn’t satisfactory, I think they’re just trying to pass the buck,” Kimborowicz said.

