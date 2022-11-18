MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a restaurant in Malden is looking for answers after a thief broke into the business in the middle of the night and made off with a safe stuffed with cash.

The burglar who broke into El Porto Mexican Bar and Grill on Highland Avenue disabled the alarm system before making their way through the business with a flashlight.

Surveillance cameras captured their every move as they made their way to the safe and took off.

“The busted in and grabbed the safe,” said manager Joe Carreiro.

The office doorknob was pried open and loaded onto two-wheeler, went up the stairs, and out the door.

Anyone with information is asked to call Malden police.

