Thieves rip ATM from wall with stolen excavator, drop it through roof of getaway van

(WHDH) — A group of thieves were recently caught on surveillance video using a stolen excavator to rip an ATM from a brick wall outside of gas station before dropping it through the roof of an awaiting getaway van.

Video shared by O’Kane’s Centra Off Licence captured the masked thieves attacking the station’s shop in Northern Ireland on April 7.

After the excavator crumbled the wall and freed the ATM, the thieves dumped the safe into a van with its roof removed, according to the Irish Times.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have witnessed the theft, or who saw the digger being driven to the scene, to contact us,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton says the robbery was the latest in a series of ATM thefts.

“Unfortunately, the public and the business community are today waking to the news that another ATM machine has been stolen,” he said. “That another business has been targeted by these brazen thieves.”

An investigation is ongoing.

(Video Credit: O’Kane’s Centra Off Licence via Storyful)

