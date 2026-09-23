MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A truck crashed into the Merrimack River in Manchester Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews from multiple towns are on the scene on 293-N.

Officials say the truck hit several vehicles before going through a guardrail and plummeting into the river.

“[Never] seen something like this,” Bedford, New Hampshire Fire Chief Frank Fraitzl said. “This is a first.”

The driver was able to free themselves from the cab and were taken to the hospital.

Fraitzl said the driver was standing on top of the truck when they arrived.

“Someone is very lucky today,” Fraitzl said.

Tow companies are now working to get the truck out of the water.

“Gotta lift it slow to let the water drain,” Roland Blais said, of Blais Towing. “Get rid of some of the weight. Then the truck’s gonna weigh around 18 [thousand] to 20,000 pounds.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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