‘This whole building’s got issues’: Officials investigating after roof collapse in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a roof collapsed at a Malden apartment building Saturday, and one resident said the structure has had previous problems.

Sections of the roof fell onto the sidewalk at the corner of Mount Vernon and Salem streets Saturday, knocking a stoplight loose.

Mike Geer said he was inside the building when the roof fell and said this isn’t the first time it’s had major issues.

“There are structural problems along the roof and the back fell two years ago,” Geer said.” This whole building, it’s got issues.”

