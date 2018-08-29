Thousands lose power on North Shore amid excessive heat warning

ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of North Shore residents were without power Wednesday morning as the state was under an excessive heat warning.

More than 14,000 customers in the area of Beverly, Hamilton, Essex, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Gloucester were without power as of 11:30 a.m. after a portion of a transmission line went out of service, according to National Grid’s online power outage map.

A transmission line that suddenly stopped functioning was to blame for the massive outage, according to National Grid. The cause of the issue is under investigation.

Power has since been restored to almost every customer.

National Grid says it hopes to have power completely restored by 5 p.m.

There is a wide spread power outage which includes Essex, Gloucester, Beverly, etc. National Grid is aware of the issue and is working to correct it as quickly as possible. At this time,… https://t.co/ZpYxIlWgaV — Essex Police Dept (@Essex_PD) August 29, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)