LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of area residents descended on Lexington on Saturday to mark the 251st anniversary of the battles that sparked the American Revolution.

Celebratory events include the reenactments, an annual 5-mile race, parade, and more.

Re-enacters say recognizing and honoring the history behind the battles is an important part of making sure history doesn’t repeat itself.

“You’ve got to keep your history alive,” said Mike Graves, who was reenacting a British colonel. “To know where you’re going you have to know from where you came and those who don’t remember history are doomed to repeat it.”

Learn more: https://www.lexingtonma.gov/851/Patriots-Day-2026

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