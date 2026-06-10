BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd of lucky fans gathered for Team USA’s only open practice before the FIFA World Cup begins on Thursday. More than 33,000 people entered for a chance to watch the 30-minute practice, but only 5,000 were chosen.

The U.S. Men’s National Team is practicing in Irvine, California, where city officials have spent weeks preparing – putting down special Bermuda grass, and mowing it in a criss-cross pattern every day. The team is using Championship Soccer Stadium at the Orange County Great Park as their base camp.

A 10-year-old fan said his father went the extra mile to get tickets.

“He posted in our family group chat, he told everyone to sign up for it. And since not a lot of our family lives in California, they would give us the tickets if they won,” said Sanjay Patel.

Patel said his aunt and uncle were picked, and they gave him the tickets so he could go with his brother.

After practice, the team headed to the stands to meet some of their fans. They signed jerseys and posters, and created special memories with some of their biggest supporters. Some of the players said it was a full circle moment for them.

“It’s amazing. I remember being in their position too, so its always nice to see them,” said Forward Brenden Aaronson.

“To be here and walk around and give back to them, it’s great,” said Captain Tim Ream.

Team USA plays their first match against Paraguay Friday night at SoFi Stadium, which is being designated Los Angeles Stadium for the event.

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