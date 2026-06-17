BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of registered nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hostpital voted to authorize a one-day strike.

The union said it’s been negotiating for months for higher pay increases, prevention of health insurance hikes, and proposals designed to recruit and retain permanent nurses.

This was the largest registered nurse strike authorization in state history.

If a strike is scheduled, nurses will provide a 10-day notice.

The next bargaining session is set for Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)