Thousands of protective masks to be distributed to Cambridge residents

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of masks will be distributed to Cambridge residents beginning on Thursday.

City officials say the program will allow Cambridge to broaden its mask distribution program as a temporary emergency order requiring face coverings to be worn in all public places, businesses, and common areas of residential buildings in Cambridge goes into effect.

“As a City and Police Department, our goal during the order is to make masks and prevention information available to as many residents in need as possible,” said Police Commissioner Branville Bard, Jr. “The priority for our police officers is to not issue fines, but rather to make residents aware of the importance of wearing a face mask and provide them one if needed.”

The masks will be distributed at the meal distribution sites:

Haggerty School: Cushing Street main entrance

Peabody School: Rindge Avenue main entrance

King Open School: Cambridge Street main entrance

Morse School: Granite Street main entrance

Dr. Martin Luther King School, Jr.: Magee Street Entrance

Fletcher Maynard Academy: Harvard Avenue

35 Cambridge Park Drive: Look for the yellow school bus

362-364 Rindge Avenue: Look for the yellow school bus

Additionally, masks can be found at two drive-thru distribution sites and a dispenser site at the Cambridge Police Department:

Drive-thru sites will be at the Tobin Elementary School at 197 Vassal Lane in West Cambridge and Kennedy-Longfellow Elementary School at 158 Spring Street in East Cambridge. The hours will be 3-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Masks will also be available in a dispenser outside the Cambridge Police Department, which is located at 125 6th Street. Officers at the front desk inside the Cambridge Police Department will also have a supply available.

Officers will also be handing them out while on patrol.

Members of the public who see someone without a face mask are urged to leave enforcement to safety officials as those individuals may be a part of an exempt category.

The new initiative is in part made possible by a large donation of masks from the MA Chinese Community and Fo Guang Buddhist Temple.

