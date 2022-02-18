DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Whipping winds with gusts nearing 65 mph in some Massachusetts communities have left thousands of customers without power.

More than 7,000 homes and businesses were without power as of 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Mass. Emergency Management Agency.

Eversource crews staged themselves throughout the state in anticipation of the power outages.

“Our crews are out there removing trees, tree limbs, unblocking roads so that emergency crews can get to where they need to go in case of an emergency,” Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said. “We can scale up our response and we can scale down our response depending on what we’re seeing there live in the field.”

The damaging winds also caused downed trees in many towns and cities.

People are told to use caution when driving on the roadways and to never drive over downed wires or debris that could have downed wires tangled up in it.

Dennis saw the highest peak wind gusts overnight at 65 mph.

Wind gusts reached 63 mph in Falmouth, 60 mph in Fairhaven, 59 mph in Sandwich, 52 mph in Worcester, and 46 mph in Boston.

Our crews have been working through the night and this morning to clear blocked roads and repair damage caused by the strong winds. Please be careful if you need to head out this morning. Never drive over downed wires and steer clear of debris that could be tangled up with them. https://t.co/clts6mM1OG — Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) February 18, 2022

