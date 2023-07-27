SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - After 30 years in business, three stolen vehicles was a first for Shrewsbury’s Choice Auto Center. Last Friday morning, co-owner Shayan Daneshmand came in to find the dealership broken into and the three specialized, luxury cars missing from the lot.

“We were prepared for something like this, but we truly didn’t think it would happen to us,” Daneshmand said. “Three cars totaling roughly $120,000, and they did some damage pulling them out.”

Their surveillance cameras captured what appear to be five men sneaking onto the Route 9 car lot around 3:40 a.m. Daneshmand said it only took 10 minutes for them to pry open the door, raid the key room and drive away with the luxury cars.

The video shows one of the cars stuck as the thieves try to back it up over a curb. Besides that, the auto dealer said it appeared to be a well-oiled operation.

“There’s been a lot of similar incidents in Massachusetts in general, central Massachusetts recently,” he said. “Everything is being linked to that Providence, Rhode Island area.”

Choice Auto Center recently upgraded their security systems, but it still wasn’t enough to keep the thieves away. Choice Auto said police worked fast and tracked down two of the stolen cars to Rhode Island.

“Luckily we’ve located two of the three we’re just hoping to get the last one back,” Daneshmand said.

Shrewsbury police did not respond to a request to comment on the incident.

