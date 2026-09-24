LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a housing complex near Lawrence High School last month.

Police say two juveniles and a 19-year-old are in custody.

Emergency crews responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the area of Exeter Street and E Dalton Street near the South Lawrence East Elementary School at approximately 3 p.m. When crews responded, they found three young men had been shot.

The three men shot are still recovering from their injuries.

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