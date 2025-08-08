WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a fire at a three-story apartment building in Woburn Friday morning.

Three individuals were taken to the hospital from the fire at the Bradford Arms Condos, located on North Warren Street.

People who live in the building have been evacuated; the fire was knocked down.

Investigators said two men, cousins, rushed in to save a woman who was trapped inside.

The cause remains under investigation.

