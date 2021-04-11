Tony Hawk donates $10K for skate park in honor of local teen

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Skateboard legend Tony Hawk is helping people in Leominster revamp a skate park to honor a local teen.

Hawk donated $10,000 to help create the Frankie Fortuna Memorial Skatepark, which is named in honor of a 19-year-old who was struck by a car and killed in 2015. Community members came together to revamp the city’s only skatepark, a place Fortuna loved to visit.

The skatepark is now in the design phase, and park co-chair Steven Snay said he was thrilled that Hawk’s donation is bringing it closer to completion.

“It’s great because in the area where it is, it’s kind of an underserved part of the town,” Snay said. “It’s nice to see this park is going to be huge and fantastic.

Click here to donate to the Frankie Fortuna Memorial Skatepark.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)