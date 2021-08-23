BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tornado warning issued for parts of Massachusetts after a confirmed tornado was located over Berlin and Marlborough on Monday afternoon has expired, according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED: Track stormy weather on interactive radar

The warning in effect for parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties expired at 2:15 p.m.

At 12:06 p.m., a tornado was seen over Berlin near Marlboro, according to the National Weather Service.

At 12:26 p.m., a storm capable of producing small and brief tornadoes was located over Bolton and was moving north at 20 mph.

Impacted locations include Leominster, Westford, Hudson, Clinton, Pepperell, Tyngsboro, Groton, Lunenburg, Townsend, Littleton, Lancaster, Ayer, Shirley, Stow, Harvard, Boxboro, Bolton, Dunstable, Ashby, and Berlin.

Watch LIVE storm coverage on 7NEWS:

RELATED: Flood watch issued for parts of Mass. with Henri expected to turn back east

The severe weather comes as the remnants of Tropical Depression Henri began to work back east across the state.

There will be a threat for tropical downpours and isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon.

Tornado warning for storm near Marlborough. Includes Berlin, Bolton and Clinton. pic.twitter.com/rXpqPWX3Gc — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 23, 2021

For the latest updates, click here to visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)