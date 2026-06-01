BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders traveled from far and wide to pay respect to Boston firefighter Robert ‘BK’ Kilduff Jr., killed in the line of fire last month.

Mike Smith and Ryan Morrison of the Toronto, Canada Fire Department said they were there to show solidarity with their brothers and sisters from wherever that may be.

“Anytime we lose a brother or sister in the line of duty, it really puts things into perspective of what we do every day,” Morrison said. “You want to come home to your family, but at the same time, if that doesn’t happen, we want to be here to support everyone.”

Smith said this is a shared experience among firefighters.

“It could happen in any firehouse across North America,” Smith said. “When something like this happens, it’d be the same. We’d have the same outpouring of people from the state coming up if it was in Canada.”

Morrison agreed.

“The brother and sisterhood doesn’t really have any borders,” he said. “The job itself is quite unique and the perils that we face as firefighters are unique to firefighters. You can’t put borders on that, it’s just a solidarity.”

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