TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - “[I] just heard a loud bang,” Robert Sousa said.

Sousa thought that the loud bang was something hitting his house. He never expected to see his neighbor’s house go up in flames.

“I saw a bunch of black smoke, and I went out there,” Sousa said.

Sousa said people in the neighborhood raced to help.

“There was a bunch of people out, helping shovel out the fire hydrants with the firefighters there, doing whatever we could,” Sousa said.

The Mayor said that’s what the city is all about.

Taunton set up a shelter inside the senior center for anyone who needs a warm place to stay.

“I did see a few people leaving already and getting rides to go stay with family or friends,” O’Connell said.

