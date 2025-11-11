LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor trailer full of candy flipped over in Lowell Monday night, according to officials.

A doorbell camera from a home captured the sound of the truck tipping on Gorham Street, near the Lowell Connector.

Firefighters who responded to the scene told 7NEWS the tractor trailer was seemingly coming off of the Lowell Connector and flipped while making the turn.

“The 18-wheeler comes flying 40 miles-per-hour I’m assuming, because that’s a short turn, and all I hear is scratching…and boom,” said one neighbor.

The trailer was filled with boxes of candy. It took out part of a front wall and landed inches away from one man’s truck.

Residents said this is intersection has long been dangerous.

“If someone was like walking just by the sidewalk they’d be dead right now. Nothing has been done to this intersection. This intersection is the worst. They gotta do something,” said one resident.

