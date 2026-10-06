ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer took down a utility pole in Allston Tuesday, knocking out power to some nearby businesses, officials said.

The incident happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cambridge Street and Wilton Street.

The truck driver, a seven-year veteran, said he was out delivering mail on the one-way street when he heard a loud crash. He said he was able to safely exit the truck.

“I heard a loud boom, and then the truck shook from the weight of the pole falling on my truck and my trailer, so I just stopped the truck. I got out. They told me I should have stayed in but I was scared. It’s fight or flight,” the driver said.

People who live in the area said the pole appeared to be leaning for some time.

“I mean, surprised, and not surprised in a way just because…well it didn’t look like a very solid pole to being with,” said Dan Swartz, a resident.

Eversource crews brought in generators to help get power temporarily restored while repairs were underway. Police also responded to the scene, and a new utility pole was brought in to replace the one that snapped at the base.

Crews will likely be working throughout the night to fix the utility pole and restore power fully.

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