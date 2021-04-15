LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover prompted ramp closures in Littleton Thursday morning.

Authorities shut down the old Exit 30 on- and off-ramps from Interstate 495, according to the Littleton Fire Department.

No additional information has been released.

Littleton firefighters on scene Tractor-trailer rollover offramp from 495 north the old exit 30 King St. in Littleton on and off ramps closed to 495 north. pic.twitter.com/n0mzZc5iVJ — Littleton Fire Dept. (@LittletonFD) April 15, 2021

