BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 495 in Bolton on Saturday morning.
Troopers responding to a reported rollover on the northbound side of the highway found a tractor-trailer resting on its side.
There were no reported injuries.
Cleanup of the scene took several hours, state police said.
No additional information was immediately available.
