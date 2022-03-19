BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 495 in Bolton on Saturday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported rollover on the northbound side of the highway found a tractor-trailer resting on its side.

There were no reported injuries.

Cleanup of the scene took several hours, state police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

The MSP responded to a tractor-trailer rollover this morning in the right lane of Route 495 northbound in Bolton. No injuries were reported. Cleanup of this scene took several hours. The middle lane and right lane of Route 495 North were closed until approximately 11:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/m4CBzRpw5H — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 19, 2022

