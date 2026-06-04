REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer snagged overhead power lines before bringing down two utility poles as it was making a turn, knocking out power to part of Revere, video obtained by 7NEWS captured Wednesday.

The driver was making a turn from Squire Road onto McCoba Street when it got stuck on the wires. Video captured a bright flash as the power was knocked out to more than 1,400 customers.

The owner of a nearby Physical Therapy facility said he did his best to keep treating patients without lights or machines. Other business owners said they decided to close for the day.

“Our phones were down so yes it did affect us. We did have a few cancellations because of it,” said Phil Garofalo, Owner of Broadway Physical Therapy. “We couldn’t use all the machines we should have been using, we did some hands stuff in the dark, we did the best we could.”

Crews worked through the day to restore power to those affected.

No one was hurt.

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