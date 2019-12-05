Traffic backed up for miles after vehicle bursts into flames on Mass. Pike

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton was backed for miles on Thursday morning after a vehicle burst into flames.

Firefighters responding to a report of a burning vehicle on the westbound side of Interstate 90 found a white SUV engulfed in flames.

Video from Sky7 HD showed traffic at a complete standstill as firefighters hosed down the burnt-out vehicle.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the blaze.

No additional information was immediately available.

There is a car fire on the mass pike (west bound) in our city. Please use caution — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) December 5, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)