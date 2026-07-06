BOSTON (WHDH) - For several hours Sunday night, planes were left on the tarmac at Logan Airport while a fuel distribution system was being fixed, leaving many passengers facing delays and cancellations.

About 370 flights were delayed, and nearly 100 were cancelled.

A group stop was issued at Logan for about three hours while officials tried to resolve the issue.

“My flight was supposed to leave at 7:25 p.m. yesterday; they kept on delaying it because of a fueling issue that affected the entire airport, and they eventually cancelled it around midnight,” Dewey Yoo, who is flying to Seattle for the U.S. World Cup match, said. “I just wanted to make it to the game. I’m trying to see us compete against Belgium in Seattle. I’ll make it there by like 2:30, so we’ll see; I’ll just go right to the stadium.”

Planes had to be refueled manually while the distribution system was down.

Thousands of flyers lined up at Logan’s service desks to get help rebooking their flights.

“I live in Worcester. I had to travel into Boston this morning to catch my flight, and when I arrived, it’s when I found out it was cancelled,” Michael James said. “The big board wasn’t updating, so passengers were confused in that they received text messages saying that their flight was cancelled, but the airline display boards didn’t show that it was canceled, so they had to rely on their cellphones that their flights were not actually taking off this morning.”

The fuel issue has been resolved.

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