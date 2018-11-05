SALEM, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — The trial of a Lawrence teenager accused of killing a high school classmate whose headless body was found near a river has been postponed.

Mathew Borges was expected in court Nov. 5 but the trial was continued, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office said. A new start date has not been released.

Borges faces a first-degree murder charge after the body of 16-year-old Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino was found near a river in Lawrence by a woman walking her dog in December of 2016. Police recovered his head nearby.

Borges said in a police report that him and Viloria-Paulino, who both attended Lawrence High School, had gone to smoke marijuana together on Nov. 18, then parted ways.

However, the report also said Borges told a witness that he had “stabbed a kid and cut his head off killing him.”

No motive has been made public.

