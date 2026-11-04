NEW BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the four suspended Massachusetts State Police troopers charged in connection with a training tragedy was back in Court on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Jennifer Penton faces charges including involuntary manslaughter and perjury.

The other three troopers involved waived their appearances for Tuesday’s hearing. All four have pleaded not guilty.

The charges stem from the death of 25-year-old Enrique Delgado-Garcia back in 2024. He died while training to become a state trooper at the academy in New Braintree.

His death has led to a series of reforms at the Academy.

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