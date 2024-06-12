DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police Trooper Michael Proctor returned to the witness stand to face cross examination Wednesday as the Karen Read murder trial continued.

Proctor first took the stand on Monday and revealed graphic text messages he sent to various people, including other state troopers, while he was investigating Read.

The texts included vulgar words and prompted reactions from Read’s defense team and others in the courtroom.

As parties reconvened in Norfolk Superior Court, Proctor again faced questions about his texts and his relationship with people involved in the case.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death and attacked by a dog during a party inside the Albert home.

Read’s attorneys claim police covered up details and planted evidence to implicate Read in the case. The defense has pointed to Proctor as a key player in the alleged cover-up and raised questions about his handling of evidence.

Proctor served as the lead investigator in the Read case and is currently the subject of an internal affairs investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.

Judge says juror has been dismissed from case

There were no court proceedings on Tuesday. Ahead of Wednesday’s cross examination, 7NEWS legal expert Tom Hoopes said Proctor’s bias against Read could still be separated from the rest of the case the prosecution has built.

Hoopes said the state could have skipped questioning Proctor. But the defense likely would have called him instead.

Read entered the courthouse shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday with attorneys David Yannetti and Alan Jackson.

Moments later, Judge Beverly Cannone announced one juror had been dismissed from the case.

“It’s personal to that juror,” Cannone said. “It has nothing whatsoever to do with this case.”

With one male juror gone, the jury now consists of 10 women and six men.

Proctor returns to witness stand

Proctor returned to the stand near 9:15 a.m.

As Read listened to more crude descriptions of her anatomy and bodily functions, Jackson grilled Proctor about his text messages.

Through questions, Jackson suggested to the jury that Proctor pinned Read as the suspect almost immediately without investigating inside the Albert home.

Jackson gave Proctor a definition of the word “integrity” and asked him if he stands by his previous testimony that his texts do not impact the integrity of the Read investigation.

Proctor said he stands by the investigation but again said his texts were “juvenile and regrettable.”

Jackson asked Proctor if he lied to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office when he said he did not know members of the Albert of McCabe families. Proctor said he did not know the McCabe’s at all. While he knew Chris and Julie Albert and their son, Colin, he said he “didn’t have a relationship with them.”

Chris is the brother of Brian Albert. Colin is Brian’s nephew.

“So that was a lie?” Jackson asked Proctor, prompting an objection from the prosecution, which was sustained.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)