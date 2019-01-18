Troopers revive driver found unconscious on highway in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was found unconscious in a vehicle on Interstate 495 in Foxborough early Wednesday morning is recovering at the hospital after some quick-thinking state troopers used an automated defibrillator to resuscitate him, officials said.

Troopers Scott Ryans and Shane O’Reilly were responding to reports of an unresponsive in a vehicle parked along the highway near Exit 13 just before 6 a.m. when they found a 63-year-old man without a pulse, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Ryans grabbed the defibrillator from his cruiser and restored the man’s heartbeat. He then began breathing on his own.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

Foxborough and Plainville firefighters assisted the troopers at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

