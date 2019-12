WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck burst into flames while plowing a road in Westborough on Tuesday.

Firefighters responding to the area of 12 Richardson Court found heavy flames and black smoke coming from the truck.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported.

Engine 4 is operating at this auto fire in the roadway at 12 Richardson Court. There are no injuries. pic.twitter.com/VV6Xtcwmsr — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) December 3, 2019

