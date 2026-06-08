BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded after a truck landed on top of another vehicle at an auto auction in Billerica on Monday afternoon.

It happened at 55R High Street in North Billerica. Officials say it happened after a front-end loader dropped it.

Officials say the driver of the truck on the ground was taken to a hospital. OSHA also responded to the scene.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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